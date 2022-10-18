South Africa

No special visits for Block, says prison official after Sisulu turned away

18 October 2022
The department of correctional services says there was nothing untoward in turning tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu back when she tried to see disgraced former ANC leader John Block in prison on Tuesday. File photo.
The department of correctional services (DCS) on Tuesday responded to allegations by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu that she and reverend Alan Boesak were unfairly denied access to prisoner John Block at a Northern Cape prison. 

Sisulu said she had tried to visit Block in her personal capacity as a relative of his and had taken Boesak along in his capacity as a pastor. But, she said, Block's rights were violated as he was “inexplicably denied his right to see visitors”. 

In a statement, DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Block, an ANC member who is in jail for money-laundering and corruption, was allowed visitors like any other prisoner, but no special provisions would be made for him to see visitors outside normal visiting hours or days.

“The 243 correctional centres across the country allow the public to make bookings to visit both remand detainees and sentenced inmates, with dates and times allocated for such visits,” said Nxumalo.

“There is nothing in law prohibiting ministers from visiting inmates. However, the same procedures meant for members of the public apply equally to the executive and individuals who may want to provide spiritual support.

“The Correctional Services Act calls for inmates to be treated equally and it will be unfortunate if some are treated differently due to their proximity in whatever capacity to certain leaders and prominent people in society. DCS is a security department, hence the need to implement and follow procedures as prescribed.”

Block is serving 15 years for money laundering and corruption. He began serving his sentence in November 2018.

After the failed visit to the inmate, Sisulu called a media briefing where she highlighted how Block was meant to have been released among the cohort of prisoners who got parole during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Utterances insinuating that a rapist was released on parole under the Covid-19 parole dispensation are wholly unfounded and unfortunate
Singabakho Nxumalo, DCS spokesperson

She said Block’s name was among those who were set to be released but, all of a sudden, his name was removed from the list.

“Nobody was able to disclose why his name was removed,” Sisulu said.

She alleged that a number of sexual offenders were placed on parole and that one offender serving time for rape took Block’s place on the list of parolees.

But Nxumalo denied the allegations.

“DCS did explain in detail how inmates were being considered for the Covid-19 parole dispensation and the special remission of sentences. There were enquiries on inmate Block being on the list of those who were granted parole, and it was clarified that he was never on the list as he did not meet the stipulated criteria,” he said.

“It is also critical to highlight that under the Covid-19 parole dispensation and special remission of sentences, certain categories of inmates who committed crimes including murder, sexual assault, child abuse, high treason, sabotage and terrorism, were excluded. Therefore, utterances insinuating that a rapist was released on parole under the Covid-19 parole dispensation are wholly unfounded and unfortunate.”



