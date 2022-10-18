South Africa

Oudtshoorn deputy mayor in custody after ‘sexual assault’ case is postponed

18 October 2022 - 17:13
The deputy mayor was arrested after police received a complaint. Stock photo.
The deputy mayor was arrested after police received a complaint. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

The deputy mayor of Oudtshoorn municipality in the Western Cape appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge related to an alleged sexual assault.  

Mlandeli Nyuka was arrested earlier this month after a woman reported him to the police. He appeared in the Oudtshoorn magistrate’s court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was “rolled over to tomorrow morning”.

Nyuka was remanded in custody. 

The town’s second citizen allegedly called the woman to his office under the pretext of the meeting being about a job opportunity and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

She reported the alleged incident to police and a case was opened, leading to his arrest.

During Nyuka’s first appearance, the prosecution indicated it would oppose his release on bail due to a previous conviction in addition to a pending criminal case.

TimesLIVE

