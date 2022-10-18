New Spectre moves Rolls-Royce into the electric age

While we don't know the final capacity of the battery, Rolls-Royce says it will be large enough to give the Spectre a maximum driving range of 520km on a single charge. In terms of power output, you can bank on the 2,975kg Spectre pushing out a claimed 430kW and 900Nm worth of torque — good enough for 0-100km/h in a brisk 4.5 seconds.

For unsurpassed driving comfort, the Spectre deploys the sophisticated Rolls-Royce Planar suspension system capable of decoupling the car’s anti-roll bars on straight roads. With each wheel being able to act independently of one another the result is a much softer and absorbent ride. Of course, once a corner is identified the Planar system instantly recouples the anti-roll bars and stiffens the dampers for increased handling response. This is further aided by the four-wheel steering system. Under cornering, 18 sensors are monitored and parameters such as steering, braking, power delivery and suspension are all adjusted in real time so the Spectre remains stable no matter what.