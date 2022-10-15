South Africa

Suspect nabbed for 'conspiring with woman to kill her cop husband'

15 October 2022 - 10:35
Simphiwe Mlinjani is accused of conspiring with a Butterworth, Eastern Cape, woman to have her cop husband killed.
Image: Hawks

The Eastern Cape Hawks have apprehended a suspect who allegedly conspired with a woman who wanted her police officer husband killed.

Simphiwe Mlinjani, 44, appeared in the Butterworth magistrate's court on Friday on a slew of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the directorate’s serious organised crime unit pounced on Mlinjani in Fort Beaufort on Wednesday. 

Mlinjani, who had moved to Oudtshoorn, was on his way to Whittlesea.

Mgolodela said W/O Kolile Kulu, who worked in Centane, was shot dead at his home in Ndabakazi, Butterworth, on August 30 2021. This after his “wife allegedly conspired to kill him with a group of seven suspects from Queenstown”, said Mgolodela.

“The conspiracy is reported to have taken place a year before the execution,” she said.

“The suspects are alleged to have been approached with the hope of getting a payment of R1m from the payout of the would-be deceased’s life cover should the murder be successful. Six suspects were arrested, including the wife of the deceased, in October 2021.”

Mgolodela said Mlinjani had been on the run since then. He is set to join his co-accused in the Butterworth regional court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

