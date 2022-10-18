South Africa

'Worst alarm clock ever': South Africans react to waking up to stage 4 load-shedding

18 October 2022 - 07:40
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Load-shedding stage 4 has returned.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

As if water rationing wasn't causing enough struggles in our lives, South Africans woke up to stage 4 rolling blackouts on Tuesday, with many taking to social media to vent their frustration.

Eskom announced it was escalating load-shedding from stage 2 in the evenings to stage 4 from 5.30am on Tuesday morning due to breakdowns of generators at five power stations overnight.

Stage 2 outages were meant to run until Wednesday, but stage 4 has now been implemented until further notice.

It comes off the back of the longest run of load-shedding in SA's history — a record 33 days. Eskom restored normal supply for just one day before implementing rolling blackouts.

We have now reaching more than 128 days for this year alone. SA recorded 48 days of load-shedding last year, and 35 days in 2020.

According to the load-shedding app Eskom Se Push, SA has experienced over 2,162 hours — the equivalent of 90 days — of national load-shedding.

Gatvol South Africans flooded social media with messages slamming the power utility and government, making “stage 4" the top trend on Twitter.

Here's a glimpse into some of the reactions:

