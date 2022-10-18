'Worst alarm clock ever': South Africans react to waking up to stage 4 load-shedding

Stage 2 outages were meant to run until Wednesday, but stage 4 has now been implemented until further notice.
It comes off the back of the longest run of load-shedding in SA's history — a record 33 days. Eskom restored normal supply for just one day before implementing rolling blackouts.
We have now reaching more than 128 days for this year alone. SA recorded 48 days of load-shedding last year, and 35 days in 2020.
According to the load-shedding app Eskom Se Push, SA has experienced over 2,162 hours — the equivalent of 90 days — of national load-shedding.
Gatvol South Africans flooded social media with messages slamming the power utility and government, making “stage 4" the top trend on Twitter.
Here's a glimpse into some of the reactions:
