Politics

Dark days as load-shedding stops ANC branches choosing NEC candidates

With two weeks left, thousands of branches have not had their general meetings ahead of the December conference

16 October 2022 - 00:00
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

The chickens have come home to roost for members of the governing ANC: they too are feeling the effects of load-shedding...

