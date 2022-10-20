South Africa

One victim of Jagersfontein mine dam collapse still missing

20 October 2022 - 11:48
A mine tailings dam wall collapsed at Jagersfontein in the Free State on September 11, unleashing a mudslide that killed two people and swept away homes and cars. File image

Image: Thulani Mbele

A person who disappeared when a mine tailings dam wall collapsed at Jagersfontein in the Free State on September 11 is still missing.

Free State premier Sefora Ntombela and MECs met representatives of Jagersfontein Development Mine in Bloemfontein on Wednesday to assess progress made since the disaster which killed two people and injured many.

“One [missing] person has still not been found,” Ntombela's spokesperson Palesa Chubisi said.

Ntombela said the mine pledged to continue helping those affected.

A task team comprising stakeholders, including representatives of local and provincial government, residents and the mine, will be established to address outstanding issues and fast-track reconstruction. The team will report to her weekly.   

The mine has donated R20m for relief and discussions between the company and Kopanong local municipality continue.

Ntombela said the provincial government remains committed to helping residents whose homes were engulfed in the mudslide.

Affected residents are being accommodated temporarily in Jagersfontein and Fauresmith.

A resident of Charlesville, one of the most affected areas,  Mpoi Ntaitsane, said people are being accommodated in empty municipal houses.

“Some of the victims are staying with relatives,” she said.

Papiki Tsoaeli, a member of the disaster committee, said reconstruction of the affected homes was yet to start. “So far it is meetings after meetings and there hasn’t been much progress.”

The premier thanked the mine company for its commitment to help victims rebuild their lives.

 

“We are going to have follow-up meetings to ensure all the commitments made are undertaken,” said Ntombela.

TimesLIVE

