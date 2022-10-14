Dis-Chem, Absa pledge R200,000 for Jagersfontein community after mine dam wall burst

Several organisations created outreach programmes with food, blankets, water, clothing, building material and other essentials.
Here are some of the organisations people may donate to:
Meals on Wheels
Meals On Wheels, together with the Free State's premier's office and social development department, will be offering support by providing cooked meals, clean water and blankets.
“This is an unfortunate incident that has left the community of Jagersfontein devastated and we want to ensure we lessen the anxiety cause by this incident by making sure the community doesn’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from” said the organisation.
“Our response is to see to it that the displaced families are fed, given clean water to drink and blankets to keep warm. As it stands, more than 250 households are displaced, 15 houses are destroyed, and one person is deceased. The roads are inaccessible, no electricity and telecom badly affected.”
Anyone who wants to donate via Meals On Wheels can make a monetary donation to:
Acc Name: Meals on Wheels Community Services SA
Account No: 4076236605
Bank: Absa
Branch: Brandwag
Account Type: Current Account
Gift of the Givers
Non-profit organisation Gift of the Givers is providing cooked meals and water.
“We must remember human dignity in our profession. We deal with suffering — people with no homes, people with no food. How are we attuned to that dignity?” said the founder Imtiaz Sooliman.
Monetary donations can be made to:
Bank: Standard Bank
Account name: Gift of the Givers
Branch code: 057525
Account number: 052137228
Reference: Jagersfontein floods
SA Red Cross Society
The SA Red Cross Society is providing relief to the community through psychosocial support, donations of clothing and food items.
A donation can be made to:
Account Name: South African Red Cross Society
Bank: Standard Bank
Account Number: 001355929
Branch Code: 051001
Reference: Jagersfontein floods
TimesLIVE is calling on all organisations providing relief efforts in Jagersfontein to contact us with information on their outreach.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Dis-Chem, Absa pledge R200,000 for Jagersfontein community after mine dam wall burst
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The Dis-Chem Foundation and Absa Group have joined forces to help the Jagersfontein community, in the Free State, after the collapse of a mine dam wall last month.
The collapse released fast-flowing sludge that ruined land and property. It killed at least one person and left scores of livestock dead. Kopanong municipality mayor Xolani Tseletsele said a second mine dam wall had partially collapsed a few weeks later. This was denied by its owner, the Jagersfontein Development.
Dis-Chem is donating R100,000 in toiletries and food and Absa pledged to match the donation in cash.
“Toiletries are a basic essential and this donation will go towards assisting Jagersfontein residents regain dignity with day-to-day products,” said the organisations.
“Jagersfontein local residents were truly overwhelmed by the burst dam and recent flash floods. Houses have been destroyed, families have been separated, children are being housed in boarding schools and hostels, and some have been moved to neighbouring towns.
“It is unimaginable for families whose loved ones have gone missing, especially knowing that search efforts have been called off. Residents were left with just the clothing on their backs, homes and livestock were destroyed, and buildings are continuing to crumble.”
The Humanitarian Empowerment Fund (HEF) will help with logistics, distribution and other aid.
“While the greater community of the Free State have been assisting wherever they can, it was evident that more help was needed,” it said.
Jagersfontein residents panicked, says Free State government official
Several organisations created outreach programmes with food, blankets, water, clothing, building material and other essentials.
Here are some of the organisations people may donate to:
Meals on Wheels
Meals On Wheels, together with the Free State's premier's office and social development department, will be offering support by providing cooked meals, clean water and blankets.
“This is an unfortunate incident that has left the community of Jagersfontein devastated and we want to ensure we lessen the anxiety cause by this incident by making sure the community doesn’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from” said the organisation.
“Our response is to see to it that the displaced families are fed, given clean water to drink and blankets to keep warm. As it stands, more than 250 households are displaced, 15 houses are destroyed, and one person is deceased. The roads are inaccessible, no electricity and telecom badly affected.”
Anyone who wants to donate via Meals On Wheels can make a monetary donation to:
Acc Name: Meals on Wheels Community Services SA
Account No: 4076236605
Bank: Absa
Branch: Brandwag
Account Type: Current Account
Gift of the Givers
Non-profit organisation Gift of the Givers is providing cooked meals and water.
“We must remember human dignity in our profession. We deal with suffering — people with no homes, people with no food. How are we attuned to that dignity?” said the founder Imtiaz Sooliman.
Monetary donations can be made to:
Bank: Standard Bank
Account name: Gift of the Givers
Branch code: 057525
Account number: 052137228
Reference: Jagersfontein floods
SA Red Cross Society
The SA Red Cross Society is providing relief to the community through psychosocial support, donations of clothing and food items.
A donation can be made to:
Account Name: South African Red Cross Society
Bank: Standard Bank
Account Number: 001355929
Branch Code: 051001
Reference: Jagersfontein floods
TimesLIVE is calling on all organisations providing relief efforts in Jagersfontein to contact us with information on their outreach.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Jagersfontein mine dam owner denies second collapse
Another mine dam wall bursts in Jagersfontein
Free State government prioritising rebuilding lives of Jagersfontein victims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos