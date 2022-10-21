South Africa

Hawks seize five luxury vehicles from alleged fuel theft kingpin

Tanker linked to Silverton theft

21 October 2022 - 14:15 By TimesLIVE
A Jeep SRT 8 SUV, Mercedes-Benz Viano minibus, Toyota Land Cruiser bakkie, Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and Jeep V8 SUV were seized.
A Jeep SRT 8 SUV, Mercedes-Benz Viano minibus, Toyota Land Cruiser bakkie, Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and Jeep V8 SUV were seized.
Image: SAPS

Five luxury vehicles were seized during an operation at a smallholding belonging to a 35-year-old alleged kingpin linked to a syndicate siphoning fuel from Transnet pipelines.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said a Jeep SRT 8 SUV, Mercedes-Benz Viano minibus, Toyota Land Cruiser bakkie, Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and Jeep V8 SUV were seized.

The second tanker, at Silverton, was seized for further investigations.
The second tanker, at Silverton, was seized for further investigations.
Image: SAPS

The value of the vehicles has not yet been established.

Five cellphones, documents, illegal firearms and ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash were also confiscated.

“The search operation followed his arrest in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, which continued until dawn on Thursday as officials processed the exhibits or assets suspected to be the proceeds of crime.”

Two of his alleged accomplices, aged 35 and 41, were nabbed on Saturday October 16 for fuel theft and tampering with the Transnet national pipeline in Vrede, Free State. They were arrested while allegedly delivering the stolen fuel in Kromdraai, Witbank.

A second tanker, which had allegedly been seen at the premises when the alleged accomplices were arrested, has been linked to a new case at the Transnet pipeline in Silverton on Thursday, Nkwalase said.

The suspects fled before they could be arrested, but the tanker was seized for investigation.

The alleged kingpin will face charges of damage to essential infrastructure and theft of fuel when he appears in the Vrede magistrate's court on Friday.

His appearance had been scheduled for Thursday but Nkwalase said it was held over “owing to the volume of work to make the docket court-ready”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Suspected Transnet fuel syndicate kingpin arrested in Pretoria

A 35-year-old “kingpin” was arrested in Pretoria on Wednesday for alleged involvement in a syndicate linked to the theft of fuel from the Transnet ...
News
1 day ago

Sanctioned Russian mogul’s mega yacht is sailing to Cape Town

After mysteriously sailing into Hong Kong two weeks ago, Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500m superyacht has departed for South Africa.
News
7 hours ago

Farm used as drug laboratory in KZN forfeited to the state

The Asset Forfeiture Unit in KwaZulu-Natal has obtained a forfeiture order for a farm which was allegedly used as a drug laboratory.
News
22 hours ago

Top of the range cars, art collection and jewellery: Markus Jooste’s R1.2bn attached assets

A silver Mercedes-Benz SL600, a green Land Rover Defender, a white Lexus LX570, jewellery, a mansion in Hermanus and the exclusive Lanzerac Wine ...
News
2 days ago

Social development department employees caught stealing fuel

Two department of social development employees were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the theft of diesel meant to refuel backup generators at ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  4. Terminally ill man who bought a Ferrari succumbs to cancer South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg