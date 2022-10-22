South Africa

These are the best loyalty programmes in SA

22 October 2022 - 12:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Capitec Bank's Live Better rewards programme won an award at the fourth South African Loyalty Awards recently.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Many of us rely on rewards programmes to make it through the month, or just spoil ourselves occasionally, with the South African Loyalty Awards recently honouring some of the best plans in the country.

The awards were held last week at the Truth Leaders in Loyalty Summit in Cape Town, and honoured innovation in 14 categories.

The Shoprite Group's Xtra Savings, FNB's eBucks, Clicks' ClubCard and MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet were big winners with two awards each.

MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet won its category for the fourth year running.

The prestigious Best Loyalty Programme of the Year award was split into four categories across the retail, financial services, restaurant/QSR and “other” sectors.

• Best Loyalty Programme of the Year: Retail — The Shoprite Group Xtra Savings

• Best Loyalty Programme of the Year: Financial Services — Capitec Live Better

• Best Loyalty Programme of the Year: Restaurant/QSR — Spur Family Card

• Best Loyalty Programme of the Year: Other — MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet

The awards also introduced a Best Long-term Loyalty Programme, honouring programmes that have been in the market for more than three years. This year's award was won by FNB's eBucks.

The programme also recently won the Best Use of Technology category at the 2022 International Loyalty Awards.

