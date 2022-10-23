Deputy minister of basic education Makgabo Reginah Mhaule attended a church service on Sunday ahead of the matric exams which start soon and urged pupils to study hard.
Mhaule led a delegation from the provincial education department at a prayer service at the Ebenezer evangelical church in KwaLubisi in Pongola, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where a coal-carrying truck recently ploughed into a vehicle transporting schoolchildren.
She told matric pupils there was no magic wand to ensure successful exams.
Matric exams start on October 31, when pupils write their first English paper.
“It's been a long road since they began school in grade R and this calls for us as parents and churches to pray for the children. We not are praying for magic. The miracles would reveal themselves after they had studied hard for the exams,” said Mhaule.
Provincial education MEC Mbali Frazer said they did not doubt the state of readiness of pupils, as teachers had done what was expected of them.
“Now the ball is in your court by reaping whatever you have sowed in the past 12 years of your schooling,” said Frazer.
TimesLIVE
Deputy education minister to matrics: Study hard and the miracles will come
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
