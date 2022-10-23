South Africa

Deputy education minister to matrics: Study hard and the miracles will come

23 October 2022 - 18:22 By Mfundo Mkhize
Deputy education minister Reginah Mhaule and provincial education MEC Mbali Frazer at a matric prayer event in Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal.
Deputy education minister Reginah Mhaule and provincial education MEC Mbali Frazer at a matric prayer event in Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Deputy minister of basic education Makgabo Reginah Mhaule attended a church service on Sunday ahead of the matric exams which start soon and urged pupils to study hard.

Mhaule led a delegation from the provincial education department at a prayer service at the Ebenezer evangelical church in KwaLubisi in Pongola, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where a coal-carrying truck recently ploughed into a vehicle transporting schoolchildren.

She told matric pupils there was no magic wand to ensure successful exams. 

Matric exams start on October 31, when pupils write their first English paper.

“It's been a long road since they began school in grade R and this calls for us as parents and churches to pray for the children. We not are praying for magic. The miracles would reveal themselves after they had studied hard for the exams,” said Mhaule.

Provincial education MEC Mbali Frazer said they did not doubt the state of readiness of pupils, as teachers had done what was expected of them.

“Now the ball is in your court by reaping whatever you have sowed in the past 12 years of your schooling,” said Frazer.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘Pupils are not an exception’: Motshekga says matrics must work around load-shedding schedules

The matric class of 2022 will have to power through load-shedding to ensure they are well prepared for their final exams.
News
4 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | The formula is simple: community plus maths equals greatness

What if supporting children’s learning became a collective responsibility rather than the teachers’ alone?
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Education department plans a more holistic approach to curriculum

The department wants more vocational options as some pupils are not suited to an academic curriculum
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  2. Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver kidnapped South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  5. DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg