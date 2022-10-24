The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) says no stone will be left unturned to trace and apprehend a reckless bakkie driver who allegedly crashed into a metro police officer in Orange Farm on Sunday.
According to the JMPD, officer Aubrey Mufundhisi Muhuvuza was hit by a silver grey Mitsubishi Colt bakkie while conducting a stop and search operation at the Golden Highway and Oakmere in Orange Farm on Sunday morning,
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the driver of the bakkie failed to stop and drove away after allegedly crashing into the officer.
“Officers on the scene gave chase. The bakkie was found abandoned on Mbatha Street in Orange Farm Ext but the driver was not found. Paramedics were immediately called to the accident scene and said Muhuvuza had encountered a life-threatening situation,” Fihla said.
He said Muhuvuza was airlifted to Milpark Hospital and is in a stable condition with a leg fracture.
“The bakkie was seized and a case of reckless and negligent driving, failing to stop at an accident scene and hit and run will be opened at Orange Farm police station for further investigation,” he said.
The JMPD management has wished Muhuvuza a speedy recovery.
Bakkie ‘driver crashes into JMPD officer’, abandons car to flee
Image: Supplied
