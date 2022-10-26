Filipino lecturer Joy Mandane-Ortiz told Reuters she was inspired by something she had come across on social media.
“I saw the anti-cheating hats on Facebook. It wasn’t my original idea. I wanted to try it for my class to remind them to be honest.
“I told them to make their own hats with simple designs so I was shocked when the exam day came. Their creativity is impressive.
“The hats helped remove some of the stress, and eased the tension of taking the exams.”
Speaking last month ahead of the final exams, Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi issued a stern warning to pupils and teachers against any form of cheating, including group copying where teachers were sometimes implicated.
“We condemn this criminal practice. Cheating compromises the integrity of our national examination system, which we are mandated to jealously protect as a quality council,” he said.
The Hawks’ serious economic offences unit last year arrested a nurse for allegedly selling matric question papers in two subjects.
POLL | Should SA students be forced to wear anti-cheating hats?
Image: Veli Nhlapo
An “anti-cheating” hat policy at a school in the Philippines has sparked debate in South Africa, with some calling for the introduction of a similar rule during the matric final exams.
Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams are under way, while public school exams start on October 31 and finish on December 9. Exams have started later than previous years to allow matriculants additional time to prepare.
While students have been urged not to copy, and every effort has been taken to enforce no cheating rules, cheating remains a serious issue during exam season.
A group of engineering pupils in the Philippines recently made headlines around the world when they wore hats made from recycled household materials to obstruct their peripheral vision.
Some applauded the idea, urging local authorities to implement it in South Africa. Others said students already had enough stress in the exam room “without wearing a silly box on their head”.
