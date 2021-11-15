News

Hawks nab nurse for leaking 2020 matric exam papers

This is the second person to be arrested, as the department introduces measures to prevent a recurrence

Prega Govender Journalist
15 November 2021 - 18:06

The Hawks’ serious economic offences unit has arrested a nurse for allegedly selling last year’s matric question papers in two subjects.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Nomathandazo Mbambo confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that Thobile Sweetbetter Duze was arrested in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal on June 10 and charged with theft...

