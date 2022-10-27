South Africa

Security stepped up, Sandton workers and shoppers reassured

27 October 2022
Security in and around Sandton City has been beefed up. File image.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The security situation at Johannesburg’s Sandton business, shopping, hotel and retail hub is being closely monitored after a terror threat alert overnight. 

“The safety of all our shoppers, tenants, service providers and stakeholders is of paramount importance,” said property management business Liberty Two Degrees.

“In partnership with the authorities, we are monitoring the situation and have appropriate security measures in place in and around Sandton City, which includes Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and the Sandton Convention Centre.”

The malls were trading as normal, the company said.

The US government issued the alert on Wednesday, saying it had received information that “terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area” this weekend. It did not share information on the possible timing, method or target of the potential attack.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele have downplayed the threat.

No evidence of Sandton terrorism threat, says SA government

Minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele has downplayed threats of a terrorism attack scheduled for Sandton, Johannesburg this weekend.
News
20 hours ago

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty. Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all.

“Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat,” he said.

In its advisory the British high commission in South Africa told its citizens that local authorities had successfully disrupted several planned attacks in the past and made a number of arrests related to terrorism offences.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria ... Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners such as shopping areas in major cities,” it said.

The main threat is from extremists linked to Daesh (formerly referred to as Isil), the high commission said.

“There is also a threat from individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist groups, including Daesh, to carry out so called ‘lone actor’ attacks targeting public places, including where foreigners may gather.”

TimesLIVE

