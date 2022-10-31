South Africa

Luck runs out for ‘serial rapist’ arrested at casino in Richards Bay

31 October 2022 - 13:07
The suspect was wanted in connection with the rapes of 12 women, including young girls. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 28-year-old suspect wanted in connection with 12 rapes was arrested by police in Richards Bay while gambling at a casino. 

Having evaded arrest for five years, the man was arrested on Wednesday last week in connection with rapes he allegedly committed in Newark, KwaMbonambi, Jozini and Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said on Monday he was arrested by members of the provincial family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS). 

“The suspect first allegedly raped two females in Newark during 2016 before he moved to KwaMbonambi, Jozini and Richards Bay, where he allegedly raped 10 women, including young girls. Charges of rape were opened for investigation and the dockets were transferred to the provincial FCS unit for further investigation.”

On Wednesday detectives received information that he had returned to Richards Bay and was gambling at a casino. 

“He was arrested and detained at the Richards Bay police station. He appeared before the Richards Bay magistrate’s court on October 27 and was remanded in custody pending the next court date.”

TimesLIVE

