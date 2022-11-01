The son of Minority Front party leader and KwaZulu-Natal MPL, Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, and his fiancée were identified as two of three people killed in Tuesday's horror N3 crash in the province.
Pradhil Thakur-Rajbansi and Priyanka Nunkumar were killed when the vehicle they were driving in was swept beneath a truck.
The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the driver of a truck mowed into several vehicles after alleged brake failure while travelling east in the fast lane before the Mariannhill toll plaza.
Dashcam footage showed the truck travelling at a high speed before colliding into numerous vehicles. Two trucks and seven vehicles were involved in the pile-up.
N3 crash: Minority Front leader's son & fiancée among those killed
Image: Supplied
WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles
In a statement on Tuesday evening, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature conveyed condolences to Thakur-Rajbansi, a member of the legislature’s social development committee.
The Minority Front leader was married to the late Amichand Rajbansi, the founder of the party.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula also conveyed his condolences in a statement.
TimesLIVE
