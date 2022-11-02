South Africa

Load-shedding back during the day

02 November 2022 - 07:46 By TimesLIVE
Daytime load-shedding is back, so plan ahead for your morning cuppa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ showcake

Eskom has reinstated load-shedding during the day after a brief period of enforced power cuts kicking in from late afternoon.

The electricity utility said stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am daily until Friday, increasing to stage 2 from 4pm for the afternoons and evenings.

“The increase in load-shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves and the delay in returning four generating units to service, while many running units are operating at reduced capacity due to technical faults," said Eskom.

‘The delay in the return of two generating units at Camden and one unit each at Kendal and Matimba power stations have contributed to generation capacity shortages."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Matrics late for exams due to load-shedding must be accommodated, says Sadtu

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union is the latest to express concern about the impact Eskom’s ongoing load-shedding has on matric exams.
News
2 hours ago

Boost for Estcourt communities as they get much needed solar power

Constant constraints associated with not having electricity may be a thing of the past in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Estcourt.
News
2 hours ago

Komati coal-fired power station reaches end of life after serving since 1961

The coal-fired Komati power station in Mpumalanga has reached the end of its operating life after serving South Africa since 1961. Eskom announced on ...
News
1 day ago

53GW of new generation capacity needed in next 10 years, says Eskom

About 53GW of new generation capacity, particularly from renewable energy sources including wind and solar, will be required for the period up to ...
News
4 days ago

What happened the morning the cops came for Koko

Former Eskom boss allegedly refused to co-operate with police in dawn raid.
News
3 days ago
