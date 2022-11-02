Protect us and help us improve our skills, councillors ask KZN cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala

eThekwini council speaker Thabani Nyawose has asked the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) for help protect and empower councillors.
Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala called a meeting in KwaDukuza on Tuesday with administrators and leaders of the eThekwini metro municipality and the iLembe and Ugu district municipalities and local municipalities under them.
Nyawose expressed concern at the lack of response to applications he made for the protection of councillors whose lives are threatened.
“We have had loads of meetings with the South African Local Government Association, among ourselves and at speakers' forums to discuss the process municipalities have to go through to get protection for councillors when their lives are in danger.
“We have to go through crime intelligence to the provincial SAPS, but when we submit reports they don’t get back to us. I have submitted 38 reports this year and only four have had feedback.
“We need support from Cogta for SAPS to fast-track these reports so they don’t say it’s irregular expenditure when we protect councillors without approval.”
Nyawose added: “Another matter is the issue of councillors not being allowed to study in public institutions of higher learning. I don’t know what informed that decision, but councillors interested in growing themselves in any institution of higher learning [should] be allowed to.
“Apparently, that is not allowed and I don’t think that is fair to us as councillors. I hope the MEC looks at that and the matter [will] be discussed.”
Zikalala said councillors and MECs should be supported to study further, but until provision is made they should study and pay themselves.
“We must encourage all of us to study. The process must follow us; if that plea is granted one day it should find us already studying. We can’t sit and wait for the day councillors who are studying for free to start.”
By studying, councillors would be doing self-development, not doing a favour for the public, so they should not wait.
Nyawose had studied while he was a councillor and showed it is possible.
On the protection of councillors, Zikalala said he would engage SAPS to expedite the threat assessment process, but suggested municipalities also train their own people to provide security for councillors.
“We also want to caution and request that in providing security — which we must do — we do it in a manner which is responsible. It’s better if we have a pool of employees who are trained in security and use them to protect councillors.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Protect us and help us improve our skills, councillors ask KZN cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala
Image: Mandla Mkhize/Cogta
eThekwini council speaker Thabani Nyawose has asked the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) for help protect and empower councillors.
Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala called a meeting in KwaDukuza on Tuesday with administrators and leaders of the eThekwini metro municipality and the iLembe and Ugu district municipalities and local municipalities under them.
Nyawose expressed concern at the lack of response to applications he made for the protection of councillors whose lives are threatened.
“We have had loads of meetings with the South African Local Government Association, among ourselves and at speakers' forums to discuss the process municipalities have to go through to get protection for councillors when their lives are in danger.
“We have to go through crime intelligence to the provincial SAPS, but when we submit reports they don’t get back to us. I have submitted 38 reports this year and only four have had feedback.
“We need support from Cogta for SAPS to fast-track these reports so they don’t say it’s irregular expenditure when we protect councillors without approval.”
Nyawose added: “Another matter is the issue of councillors not being allowed to study in public institutions of higher learning. I don’t know what informed that decision, but councillors interested in growing themselves in any institution of higher learning [should] be allowed to.
“Apparently, that is not allowed and I don’t think that is fair to us as councillors. I hope the MEC looks at that and the matter [will] be discussed.”
Zikalala said councillors and MECs should be supported to study further, but until provision is made they should study and pay themselves.
“We must encourage all of us to study. The process must follow us; if that plea is granted one day it should find us already studying. We can’t sit and wait for the day councillors who are studying for free to start.”
By studying, councillors would be doing self-development, not doing a favour for the public, so they should not wait.
Nyawose had studied while he was a councillor and showed it is possible.
On the protection of councillors, Zikalala said he would engage SAPS to expedite the threat assessment process, but suggested municipalities also train their own people to provide security for councillors.
“We also want to caution and request that in providing security — which we must do — we do it in a manner which is responsible. It’s better if we have a pool of employees who are trained in security and use them to protect councillors.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
IFP suspends controversial KZN mayor Mletheni Ndlovu and two councillors
ANC councillors charged for alleged role in Midlands town's shutdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos