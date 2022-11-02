South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Presidential summit on gender-based violence continues

02 November 2022 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE

The presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide is continuing in Midrand on Wednesday.

The aim of the summit is to find lasting solutions to the abuse of women and children. 

South Africa is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women and children.

