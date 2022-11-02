The presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide is continuing in Midrand on Wednesday.
The aim of the summit is to find lasting solutions to the abuse of women and children.
South Africa is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women and children.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Presidential summit on gender-based violence continues
The presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide is continuing in Midrand on Wednesday.
The aim of the summit is to find lasting solutions to the abuse of women and children.
South Africa is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women and children.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Rapes, murders show SA is at war with itself, Ramaphosa tells GBV summit
Only society can end GBV, says Ronald Lamola
WATCH | Presidential summit on gender-based violence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos