South Africa

Krugersdorp zama zamas: mayor says more bodies could be trapped underground

03 November 2022 - 16:24
The bodies of 21 illegal miners have been found at a mine shaft in Krugersdorp.
The bodies of 21 illegal miners have been found at a mine shaft in Krugersdorp.
Image: Antonio Muchave

More people could still be trapped underground after the discovery of 21 bodies of alleged illegal miners in an active mine in Krugersdorp.

This is according to Mogale City mayor Tyrone Gray, who briefed journalists at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed 19 bodies were recovered on Wednesday and two more on Thursday at an open mine shaft not far from where the 19 were discovered.

Gray said there is a possibility that more bodies may still be underground. “However, we don’t know what the quantum of that figure is.”

Investigations were still under way. “But it seems due to the rains, a lot of the tunnels have been covered in water. This has dire consequences for people’s lives in terms of being able to exit, given that illegal mining doesn’t have the same infrastructure support necessary for safe mining activity,” he said.

Mining bosses were assessing the situation, Gray said, adding that an inquest would be opened.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Death of 21 Krugersdorp zama zamas caused by trench cave-in

The 21 dead suspected illegal miners found in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, are believed to have been killed when a trench they were working in ...
News
3 hours ago

Zama zama death toll rises, shaft may have flooded due to recent rains

The death toll in the tragedy involving alleged illegal miners whose bodies were found “placed” in Krugersdorp on Wednesday has risen to 21, after ...
News
6 hours ago

19 zama zamas found dead, after suspected accident in illegal mine

No foul play is suspected at this stage.
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Zama zama death toll rises, shaft may have flooded due to recent rains South Africa
  2. 19 zama zamas found dead, after suspected accident in illegal mine South Africa
  3. Death of 21 Krugersdorp zama zamas caused by trench cave-in South Africa
  4. 14 suspects arrested in connection with rape of models in Krugersdorp acquitted ... South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  2. Four women killed as car 'swept under truck' on N3 near Mariannhill South Africa
  3. More rainy days ahead, say forecasters South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma meets King Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  5. Mariannhill crash driver in court as cousin says 'no-one deserves to die in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...