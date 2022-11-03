Krugersdorp zama zamas: mayor says more bodies could be trapped underground

More people could still be trapped underground after the discovery of 21 bodies of alleged illegal miners in an active mine in Krugersdorp.
This is according to Mogale City mayor Tyrone Gray, who briefed journalists at the scene on Thursday afternoon.
Police confirmed 19 bodies were recovered on Wednesday and two more on Thursday at an open mine shaft not far from where the 19 were discovered.
Gray said there is a possibility that more bodies may still be underground. “However, we don’t know what the quantum of that figure is.”
Investigations were still under way. “But it seems due to the rains, a lot of the tunnels have been covered in water. This has dire consequences for people’s lives in terms of being able to exit, given that illegal mining doesn’t have the same infrastructure support necessary for safe mining activity,” he said.
Mining bosses were assessing the situation, Gray said, adding that an inquest would be opened.
Image: Antonio Muchave
