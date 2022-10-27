Fourteen suspects arrested for the attack on models at a disused mine near a zama zama camp in Krugersdorp have been acquitted of rape, sexual assault and robbery.
The suspects will now only face charges of contravening the Immigration Act, according to multiple news reports, including by eNCA and Newzroom Afrika from court on Thursday.
The women were shooting a music video at a disused mine on July 30 when they and the film crew were attacked by scores of men. Five of the eight models were gang-raped. The attackers were believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners).
News of the gang rape sent shock waves across the country and sparked sporadic anti-zama zama protests on the West Rand. Police have since descended on areas allegedly targeted by illegal miners and scores of undocumented foreigners have been arrested.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
14 suspects arrested in connection with rape of models in Krugersdorp acquitted — reports
Image: Thulani Mbele
Fourteen suspects arrested for the attack on models at a disused mine near a zama zama camp in Krugersdorp have been acquitted of rape, sexual assault and robbery.
The suspects will now only face charges of contravening the Immigration Act, according to multiple news reports, including by eNCA and Newzroom Afrika from court on Thursday.
The women were shooting a music video at a disused mine on July 30 when they and the film crew were attacked by scores of men. Five of the eight models were gang-raped. The attackers were believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners).
News of the gang rape sent shock waves across the country and sparked sporadic anti-zama zama protests on the West Rand. Police have since descended on areas allegedly targeted by illegal miners and scores of undocumented foreigners have been arrested.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Former cop 'found with Krugersdorp gang rape victim's possessions'
Joburg's all-out zama zama turf war: Mutilated bodies linked to Krugersdorp rapes
EDITORIAL | Government has failed miserably to halt illegal mining in SA
18,000 foreigners in SA prisons, says Cele after arrest of 350 West Rand zama zamas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos