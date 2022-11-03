South Africa

Mbalula welcomes SCA decision against Siyangena on Prasa contracts

03 November 2022 - 07:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Supplied

An appeal court judgment dismissing a bid by Siyangena Technologies to overturn a finding it was complicit in corruption when it scored contracts valued at about R5.5bn from Prasa will enable the transport department to move at a brisker pace in implementing its rail modernisation programme.

This was stated by transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday. He welcomed Tuesday's Supreme Court of Appeal judgment, saying it bolstered confidence in the department’s efforts to uproot all forms of corruption.

“We are hard at work to rebuild our rail infrastructure and modernise the system. A great deal of this will entail tackling corruption and malfeasance that has undermined massive investments towards the modernisation programme,” Mbalula said.

SCA dismisses Siyangena's appeal against setting aside of Prasa contracts

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by Siyangena Technologies against a 2020 Pretoria high court judgment which set aside ...
News
1 day ago

He said he was pleased with the court judgment as it brought finality to the matter.

Siyangena was appointed by Prasa to supply and maintain an integrated security access management system at various train stations before 2010.  The rollout was extended with substantially increasing costs through an ostensibly irregular procurement process.

Prasa approached the Pretoria high court in March 2018 to have its decision to conclude about R5.5bn in procurement contracts with Siyangena reviewed and set aside.

In addition to setting aside the contracts in 2020, the full bench of the court directed that an independent engineer be appointed to determine whether any payments made to Siyangena by Prasa should be offset against the value of work done.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Supreme Court of Appeal confirms Prasa’s Siyangena contracts were corrupt

SCA says Lucky Montana ‘simply ignored procedures, bypassed committees and manipulated documents’
News
1 day ago

Hawks failed to follow the money in Prasa-Siyangena tender, says whistle-blower

Martha Ngoye, a suspended Passenger Rail Agency of SA Agency (Prasa) executive, said the Hawks would have been able to probe who received cash ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  2. Four women killed as car 'swept under truck' on N3 near Mariannhill South Africa
  3. More rainy days ahead, say forecasters South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma meets King Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  5. Mariannhill crash driver in court as cousin says 'no-one deserves to die in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...