Supreme Court of Appeal confirms Prasa’s Siyangena contracts were corrupt
SCA says Lucky Montana ‘simply ignored procedures, bypassed committees and manipulated documents’
01 November 2022 - 20:45 By FRANNY RABKIN
Former Prasa Group CEO Lucky Montana “simply ignored procedures, bypassed committees and manipulated documents” to advantage Siyangena Technologies in the award of contracts worth about R5.5bn, said the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in a judgment on Tuesday...
