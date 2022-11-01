News

Supreme Court of Appeal confirms Prasa’s Siyangena contracts were corrupt

SCA says Lucky Montana ‘simply ignored procedures, bypassed committees and manipulated documents’

01 November 2022 - 20:45 By FRANNY RABKIN

Former Prasa Group CEO Lucky Montana “simply ignored procedures, bypassed committees and manipulated documents” to advantage Siyangena Technologies in the award of contracts worth about R5.5bn, said the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in a judgment on Tuesday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Hawks failed to follow the money in Prasa-Siyangena tender, says whistle-blower South Africa
  2. Zondo zeroes in on graft suspects News
  3. Zuma, Ramaphosa and ANC stood by while Prasa was plundered, says Zondo Politics
  4. Prasa ‘wasting millions’ to sack executives after court rulings News

Most read

  1. Naked wanderers to bare it all in SA News
  2. Man charged with attempted murder for shooting friend's son with pellet gun News
  3. After 17-year-long ID anguish, 36-year-old finally sits for his matric exams News
  4. US terror alert 'blew up six-week antiterrorism operation by authorities' News
  5. 'Let's build a new future': AfriForum wants Zulus and Afrikaners to work ... News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...