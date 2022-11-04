A burnt transformer is the cause of the flames seen at the Lenasia south substation, says Johannesburg's City Power.
The fire brigade is on the scene.
"The team will assess the extent of the damage. Repair and restoration plans will be communicated in due course," said City Power.
Flames at Lenasia substation, fire brigade on the scene
Image: CityPower
A burnt transformer is the cause of the flames seen at the Lenasia south substation, says Johannesburg's City Power.
The fire brigade is on the scene.
"The team will assess the extent of the damage. Repair and restoration plans will be communicated in due course," said City Power.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
Parts of Florida plunged into darkness after vandalism at substation
Durban residents try to make sense of ‘fire in the sky’ that blew substation
Explosion at substation leaves huge areas of Durban without power
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos