South Africa

Flames at Lenasia substation, fire brigade on the scene

04 November 2022 - 11:25 By TimesLIVE
The fire brigade is at the scene of the fire at the Lenasia substation. File image.
The fire brigade is at the scene of the fire at the Lenasia substation. File image.
Image: CityPower

A burnt transformer is the cause of the flames seen at the Lenasia south substation, says Johannesburg's City Power.

The fire brigade is on the scene.

"The team will assess the extent of the damage. Repair and restoration plans will be communicated in due course," said City Power.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Parts of Florida plunged into darkness after vandalism at substation

Residents in parts of Florida, west of Johannesburg, are fuming over an outage that affected their area on Monday night due to vandalism at a ...
News
2 days ago

Durban residents try to make sense of ‘fire in the sky’ that blew substation

Residents surrounding the Durban power plant that tripped on Tuesday evening still can’t comprehend what they witnessed.
News
3 weeks ago

Explosion at substation leaves huge areas of Durban without power

The eThekwini municipality said on Tuesday it was aware of a trip at its Klaarwater major substation, leaving many areas around the city in the dark.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  3. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  4. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa
  5. Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed South Africa

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant