Parliament suspends Baby Tyawa as it launches probe into January inferno
Ten months since the inferno raged through parliament and the institution has not conducted its own investigation into the incident
27 October 2022 - 18:34
Parliament has placed deputy secretary Baby Tyawa on precautionary suspension as it launches an investigation into the fire that gutted its buildings in January...
Parliament suspends Baby Tyawa as it launches probe into January inferno
Ten months since the inferno raged through parliament and the institution has not conducted its own investigation into the incident
Parliament has placed deputy secretary Baby Tyawa on precautionary suspension as it launches an investigation into the fire that gutted its buildings in January...
