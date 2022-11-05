South Africa

Suspects nabbed for 'possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition'

05 November 2022 - 14:25 By TIMESLIVE
Five people have been arrested in Maitland, Cape Town, for allegedly being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as a stolen car.

While patrolling the area on Thursday, police responded to information regarding a stolen vehicle, which they recovered. They searched the vehicle and the occupants and confiscated two 9mm pistols with ammunition,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.

“They arrested and detained four males aged between 25 and 35,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ravensmead crime prevention unit searched a house in Uitsig on Friday and found a man “in possession of a 9mm pistol”. The 34-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, said Swartbooi.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town and Bellville magistrates' courts soon.

TimesLIVE

