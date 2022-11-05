Five people have been arrested in Maitland, Cape Town, for allegedly being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as a stolen car.
While patrolling the area on Thursday, police responded to information regarding a stolen vehicle, which they recovered. They searched the vehicle and the occupants and confiscated two 9mm pistols with ammunition,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
“They arrested and detained four males aged between 25 and 35,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Ravensmead crime prevention unit searched a house in Uitsig on Friday and found a man “in possession of a 9mm pistol”. The 34-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, said Swartbooi.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town and Bellville magistrates' courts soon.
TimesLIVE
Suspects nabbed for 'possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition'
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
