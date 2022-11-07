South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding every evening and indefinitely

07 November 2022 - 07:46 By TimesLIVE
Eskom has announced stage 2 load-shedding.
Eskom has announced stage 2 load-shedding.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily from Monday from 4pm to 5am “until further notice”, says Eskom.

The nightly power outages are being implemented to preserve emergency generation reserves due to the high level of breakdowns, the utility said.

Enforced electricity cuts have been the most intensive yet this year, affecting economic growth.

Experts have predicted South Africa faces another 18 months of regular power cuts until plans to add new and sufficient generating capacity to the grid are realised.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Thank these five problem power plants for the load-shedding grief

Eskom’s latest devastating load-shedding cycle can be attributed to five problematic power stations —  Kendal, Tutuka, Majuba, Medupi and Duvha.
News
1 month ago

Eskom gets R9bn World Bank loan to repurpose Komati power station

The World Bank on Friday approved a $497m (about R9bn) concessional loan facility to Eskom to repurpose the Komati power station, the power utility ...
News
2 days ago

Give Eskom board space to do its work, says Ramaphosa amid calls to sack CEO

The new Eskom board should be given the space to assess what needs to be done to improve the efficiency of the existing plant and the effectiveness ...
Politics
3 days ago

Deputy DG denies Treasury presented ‘austerity budget’

Treasury officials on Friday defended the medium-term budget from accusations that fiscal consolidation was hurting core public services, and ...
Business Times
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sassa apologises for system glitches preventing gold card beneficiaries being ... South Africa
  2. Another earth tremor rattles KZN South Africa
  3. Actress Terry Pheto linked to alleged property fraud South Africa
  4. ‘I will co-operate fully’: Actress Terry Pheto’s property attached by SIU in ... News
  5. David Mahlobo denies Phala Phala involvement Politics

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa