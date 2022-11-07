Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily from Monday from 4pm to 5am “until further notice”, says Eskom.
The nightly power outages are being implemented to preserve emergency generation reserves due to the high level of breakdowns, the utility said.
Enforced electricity cuts have been the most intensive yet this year, affecting economic growth.
Experts have predicted South Africa faces another 18 months of regular power cuts until plans to add new and sufficient generating capacity to the grid are realised.
TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding every evening and indefinitely
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
