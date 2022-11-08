South Africa

IN PICS | More rain hits Gauteng

08 November 2022 - 13:41 By TIMESLIVE
A pigeon bathes in a puddle in Newtown, Johannesburg, during rainy weather on November 8 2022,
A pigeon bathes in a puddle in Newtown, Johannesburg, during rainy weather on November 8 2022,
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Gauteng woke up to more rain on Tuesday morning, with some roads flooding.

TimesLIVE photographer Alaister Russell went out on the streets in Johannesburg to capture these images.

A pigeon takes a break in a puddle in Newtown, Johannesburg.
A pigeon takes a break in a puddle in Newtown, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A car makes its way through a flooded road in Newtown.
A car makes its way through a flooded road in Newtown.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A street vendor walks next to a flooded road in Newtown after overnight and morning showers in Johannesburg.
A street vendor walks next to a flooded road in Newtown after overnight and morning showers in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
People use a break between downpours to load items into their car in Newtown on November 8 2022.
People use a break between downpours to load items into their car in Newtown on November 8 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Daily life continues in Johannesburg during rainy weather.
Daily life continues in Johannesburg during rainy weather.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Roads have flooded after days of rain in Johannesburg.
Roads have flooded after days of rain in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Storm warnings issued by SA Weather Service for Friday

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with a possibility of heavy rain, hail and damaging wind which can lead to localised flooding, ...
News
4 days ago

More rainy days ahead, say forecasters

Brace for more stormy weather this week, according to the South African Weather Service.
News
1 week ago

Tropical storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing

The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides in the Philippines has climbed to 48, the country's disaster agency said on Sunday, with 22 ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Another earth tremor rattles KZN South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  4. ‘I will co-operate fully’: Actress Terry Pheto’s property attached by SIU in ... News
  5. Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane Politics

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa