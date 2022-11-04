South Africa

Storm warnings issued by SA Weather Service for Friday

04 November 2022 - 07:42 By TimesLIVE
It's going to be wet today. Pictured is the 'Gbato' Umbrella, made with 100% cotton and a wood and metal frame. It is waterproof and handmade in South Africa, and sells for R610. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with a possibility of heavy rain, hail and damaging wind which can lead to localised flooding, disruption of communication services and damage to properties has been issued by the South African Weather Service.

This is set to affect Gauteng, south-western Limpopo, western Highveld of Mpumalanga, western part of North West, western Free State and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning, small amounts of small hail and possible heavy downpours leading to localised flooding in susceptible areas, at low-lying bridges and on roads, as well as over informal and formal settlements in the eastern parts of Free State, western KwaZulu-Natal, northern interior of the Eastern Cape, interior of the Western Cape and south-western interior of the Northern Cape.

Pretoria is set to be cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers by the late afternoon while Johannesburg is forecast to be cloudy with widespread showers from mid-morning into the afternoon.

TimesLIVE

