South Africa

More rainy days ahead, say forecasters

Scattered to widespread thundershowers expected

01 November 2022 - 15:10
The weather service says wet weather will persist in the days ahead. Stock photo.
The weather service says wet weather will persist in the days ahead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The South African Weather Service says wet weather is expected to persist in parts of the country.

Forecasters said this trend will continue for the rest of the week, as a cut-off low-pressure system dominates the central and eastern parts of the country. 

“This will result in scattered to widespread thundershowers from Tuesday until Saturday. Associated with this large-scale weather system is a possibility of flooding, especially over the central interior, on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the weather bureau said.

The risk of flooding will gradually progress eastward during the week and will affect KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga by Friday.

This weather system is expected to exit the country in the northeast late on Saturday.

The service will continue to monitor the weather system and said updates to forecasts and severe warnings would be made regularly.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Tropical storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing

The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides in the Philippines has climbed to 48, the country's disaster agency said on Sunday, with 22 ...
News
2 days ago

‘The Jukskei River used to give us fish and frogs, but now there’s nothing’

The Jukskei River has become a cesspool of decay and filth, but for a group of unemployed Alexandra residents cleaning the muck gives them purpose.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

R4bn needed to rebuild eThekwini after April floods, says CFO

The eThekwini municipality says it needs about R4bn to repair infrastructure damaged in April's floods.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. O’Sullivan places Ramaphosa’s security boss at centre of Phala Phala scandal News
  2. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  3. What happened the morning the cops came for Koko News
  4. Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer', dies World
  5. WATCH | 'I am a free man,' says laid-back Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...