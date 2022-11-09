The theft trial of the former head of the specialised commercial crimes unit in the North West, Jeanette Neveling, 54, was on Wednesday postponed until February 8 for a decision on her application to have the case dismissed.
Neveling was arrested on February 16 last year for alleged shoplifting at The Crossing shopping mall in Mmabatho. She allegedly stole clothing and food items valued at about R3,000.
A police captain who took Neveling’s statement after her arrest testified on Wednesday.
After the state closed its case, the defence made an application in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, urging the court to dismiss the case as it believed there was no evidence on which the court may draw her to the charges.
“Should the court dismiss this application, advocate Neveling will take the stand to testify before the outcome of the trial is pronounced upon by the magistrate.
“Before the start of the trial, two of her representations to the office of the national director of public prosecutions as well as the director of public prosecutions in North West to have the matter dismissed were rejected,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
Two of the state witnesses who are employees of the retail store where the alleged crime happened testified in the Molopo magistrate’s court
Neveling resigned and ceased being an NPA employee from October 30 2021.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Former head of crimes unit asks for her shoplifting charge to be dropped
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
The theft trial of the former head of the specialised commercial crimes unit in the North West, Jeanette Neveling, 54, was on Wednesday postponed until February 8 for a decision on her application to have the case dismissed.
Neveling was arrested on February 16 last year for alleged shoplifting at The Crossing shopping mall in Mmabatho. She allegedly stole clothing and food items valued at about R3,000.
A police captain who took Neveling’s statement after her arrest testified on Wednesday.
After the state closed its case, the defence made an application in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, urging the court to dismiss the case as it believed there was no evidence on which the court may draw her to the charges.
“Should the court dismiss this application, advocate Neveling will take the stand to testify before the outcome of the trial is pronounced upon by the magistrate.
“Before the start of the trial, two of her representations to the office of the national director of public prosecutions as well as the director of public prosecutions in North West to have the matter dismissed were rejected,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
Two of the state witnesses who are employees of the retail store where the alleged crime happened testified in the Molopo magistrate’s court
Neveling resigned and ceased being an NPA employee from October 30 2021.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Corruption case against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli postponed
Former top cop Phahlane and co-accused get bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos