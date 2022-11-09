Heavy rain destroyed several roads and bridges in parts of Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, this week.
The KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Tuesday it had received a warning of inclement weather from the SA Weather Service.
The provincial department urged residents to “exercise utmost caution and pay attention to the weather warning which indicates that disruptive rainfall could potentially lead to localised flooding in several areas”.
IN PICS | Roads, bridges destroyed as heavy rain persists in parts of KZN
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Heavy rain destroyed several roads and bridges in parts of Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, this week.
The KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Tuesday it had received a warning of inclement weather from the SA Weather Service.
The provincial department urged residents to “exercise utmost caution and pay attention to the weather warning which indicates that disruptive rainfall could potentially lead to localised flooding in several areas”.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
IN PICS | More rain hits Gauteng
KZN issues warning for ‘disruptive’ rain and possible localised flooding
Emergency services on high alert in Gauteng as rain belts down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos