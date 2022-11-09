South Africa

IN PICS | Roads, bridges destroyed as heavy rain persists in parts of KZN

09 November 2022 - 18:58 By TImesLIVE
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and bridges in many parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and bridges in many parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Heavy rain destroyed several roads and bridges in parts of Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, this week.

The KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Tuesday it had received a warning of inclement weather from the SA Weather Service.

The provincial department urged residents to “exercise utmost caution and pay attention to the weather warning which indicates that disruptive rainfall could potentially lead to localised flooding in several areas”.

Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and bridges throughout Pietermaritzburg.
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and bridges throughout Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and low-line bridges in most parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and low-line bridges in most parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and low-line bridges in most parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and low-line bridges in most parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and low-line bridges in most parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and low-line bridges in most parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and low-line bridges in most parts of Pietermaritzburg.
= Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and low-line bridges in most parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and low-line bridges in most parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Heavy rain has destroyed several roads and low-line bridges in most parts of Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

