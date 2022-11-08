Emergency services on high alert in Gauteng as rain belts down

A few roads have been closed in Centurion, Tshwane, due to flooding.
Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso confirmed low-water bridges were flooded and cautioned motorists to avoid End/Rabie streets, Blackwood Road and John Voster Drive, all in Centurion.
“So far those are the only affected streets, but we remain on high alert,” Mabaso said.
In Joburg, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said in a statement the following roads have been affected: Smith Street, 17th and Solomon streets in Pageview; Selati and Sand streets in Riverlea; Waaihoek Street in Claremont; Marcia Street in Bruma; M2 West, Selby on-ramp.
Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said there were no major incidents reported so far, but they remained on high alert.
City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) also issued a statement saying they would render necessary intervention strategies when needed.
“Residents are cautioned to practise safe survival skills, strategies and protection of properties in these rainy weather conditions. Well-known flood-prone areas such as subway bridges across the city and low-lying residential areas are closely monitored by the DEMS department,” they said in a statement.
They also issued the following safety alerts:
Safety alert to motorists:
- Stopping distances are increased due to wet road surfaces.
- Water on your windscreen makes other vehicles, road signs, pedestrians and the road harder to see.
- Pools can form on the road surface, and you could be at risk of skidding.
- Wet road surfaces can cause tyres to hydroplane (skim on a thin layer of water). Keep minimal speed.
- Wind creates additional problems for drivers as it reduces steering control. Keep both hands on the steering wheel at all times for better control (usage of cellphones by motorists and pedestrians is far too common).
- Keep your eyes on the road at all times.
Would you know what to do if you were trapped in a flash flood?
- Keep calm and think swiftly.
- Do not drive through or over a flooded road or bridge. Turn back and try a higher route, and don't stay in the flooded area.
- If your vehicle is surrounded by water, get out and seek higher ground.
- Do not try to drive over a low-lying water bridge if water is flowing strongly across it.
If you are stranded in a tree or building, don't leave it to enter the flood water. Make an alarm and wait for rescuers.
Residents and pedestrians precaution:
- People living in low-lying areas should take special care during heavy downpours, as sudden floods might affect them.
- Residents living next to rivers and streams must evacuate to a safer place or higher spot when the water level rises.
- Never try to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water; even if the water is ankle-deep, it can sweep you away.
- Teach your children not to swim in rivers, streams and ponds in open areas.
- Pipes across water streams are not pedestrian bridges, use the correct pedestrian or vehicle bridges for safety reasons.
Image: Twitter: @CityTshwane
