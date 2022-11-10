South Africa

FW de Klerk’s Nobel prize reportedly stolen — here's what it's worth

10 November 2022 - 12:00
Former president FW De Klerk's Nobel Peace Prize medal has reportedly been stolen.
Former president FW De Klerk's Nobel Peace Prize medal has reportedly been stolen.
Image: Supplied

The Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded to SA's last apartheid president FW de Klerk has reportedly been stolen from his Cape Town home. 

According to reports, the award was stolen six months ago. The theft is being investigated by Cape Town police. 

“I can confirm that the Nobel Peace Prize belonging to FW de Klerk was stolen from his home earlier this year,” FW de Klerk Foundation legacy manager, Brenda Steyn, told AFP.

De Klerk died last November after a long battle with cancer. He was 85. 

Why was De Klerk awarded the prize?

De Klerk received the prize in 1993, alongside late former president Nelson Mandela, “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic SA”.

The Nobel Peace Committee said from their different points of departure, Mandela and De Klerk reached agreement on the principles for a transition to a new political order based on the tenet of one-man-one-vote. 

“By looking ahead to South African reconciliation instead of back at the deep wounds of the past, they have shown personal integrity and great political courage.

“Ethnic disparities cause the bitterest conflicts. SA has been the symbol of racially-conditioned suppression. Mandela’s and De Klerk’s constructive policy of peace and reconciliation also points the way to the peaceful resolution of similar deep-rooted conflicts elsewhere in the world.”

How much is the Nobel prize worth?

The prize is an 18-carat gold medal and weighs 196 grams. Each prize is said to be worth about $969,000 (about R17m). It is handed out with a diploma and gold medal. 

The Nobel prize medal may be worth even more than its weight in gold if it goes on auction. 

In 2015, Nobel laureate Leon Max Lederman's Nobel prize sold at auction for $765,000 (R13m). Lederman's family used the money to pay for medical bills associated with the scientist's battle with dementia.

A Nobel prize medal was sold by Christie’s in 2014 for $4.76m. It was awarded to James Watson in 1962.

Earlier this year, Russian journalist and media personality Dmitry Muratov sold his Nobel prize on auction to help those in Ukraine. It reportedly sold for $103m (R1.8bn).

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

FW de Klerk was 'always concerned about the new SA', says widow

Former president FW de Klerk could not find peace in the apartheid system, so much so that it affected him psychologically, his widow said.
Politics
10 months ago

Ramaphosa critical of De Klerk's legacy but says he must be 'released' so he can rest in peace

President Cyril Ramaphosa says while the country's last apartheid-era head of state FW de Klerk played a critical role in the transition to ...
Politics
10 months ago

11 politicians we lost in 2021

The country's politics suffered some setbacks as some of these politicians breathed their last, leaving voids in the political landscape, here is ...
Politics
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  4. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News
  5. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe