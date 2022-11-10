New Porsche 911 Dakar teased ahead of November 16 reveal

Porsche has dropped teaser pictures of its upcoming 911 Dakar: a do-anything, go-anywhere version of the iconic German sports car that promises genuine off-road capability.

The name is a nod to the first overall victory by Porsche in the gruelling Paris-Dakar rally; a feat achieved in 1984 by a specially modified 911 fitted with an all-wheel drive system for the first time in the model's illustrious history.

Though technical specifications are still thin at this stage, photographs reveal that the 911 Dakar sports has a much taller ride height than the conventional 911 models — a modification that will help it conquer all sorts of challenging topography. Porsche has also bolted on a smaller set of alloy wheels shod with high-profile all-terrain tyres, while the ABS brakes have been optimised for stopping on gnarly gravel surfaces.

According to Porsche the 911 Dakar has clocked up more than 500,000km in demanding test locales around the world, with 10,000km of those being exclusively off-road. The German sports carmaker also made use of the fearsome Château de Lastours test track in southern France, where its engineers could fine-tune the vehicle's suspension system.