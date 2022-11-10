Life for jealous, possessive man who killed former girlfriend and daughter

“They lived together but she moved out when the accused started abusing drugs,” Ntabazalila said.
Smith stopped using drugs and the couple moved back together.
However, the prosecutor said, at the beginning of 2020 Smith started using drugs repeatedly and became physically and emotionally abusive towards his girlfriend. She moved out again and went to live with her parents in Delft.
She told Smith that their romantic relationship was over but the accused did not take kindly to this and his drug use became worse. Smith killed Kortje and their daughter on June 8 2020.
Smith confessed to his aunt on June 12 after she interrogated him about the whereabouts of the two. The aunt told his uncle who contacted the police, leading to the Smith's arrest.
Arguing for a strong sentence, Ajam told the court femicide and the killing of children were a scourge which must be eradicated.
The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for Altecia’s murder, and 18 years for Raynecia’s murder but ordered the sentences to run concurrently.
Western Cape director of public prosecutions Nicolette Bell said the use of children as pawns in personal fights between partners was unacceptable.
“Men also need to accept it when women decide that they have had enough of the abuse and want to end the relationship so they can claim back their lives and dignity.
“As the NPA we condemn any form of violence against women and children and we will vigorously prosecute the scourge of gender-based violence as it encroaches on the right to dignity,” she said.
The Western Cape high court on Thursday sentenced Ryan Kyle Smith to life imprisonment f for murdering his former girlfriend and their daughter in 2020.
"It is a case of femicide committed by a jealous, possessive and abusive boyfriend who could not take it when his partner ended their romantic relationship," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.
During the trial, prosecutor Nadia Ajam told the court that Smith and Altecia Kortje were in a romantic relationship for some time. Two children were born during the relationship, Raynecia Kortje and her brother, Tyrese Tyron Kortje.
South African man linked to torture, murder of 7-month-old boy in Australia
