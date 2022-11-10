South Africa

Mom accused of killing her four children with hammer to stay in jail

10 November 2022 - 20:50 By TimesLIVE
Nomboleko Simayile, 32, who is accused of killing her four children using a hammer, in the Ngcobo magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Image: NPA Communications.

The woman accused of killing her four children, Nomboleko Simayile, 32, made her first appearance in the Ngcobo magistrate's court on Thursday.

She was remanded in custody until her next appearance next week when she is expected to apply for bail. Four counts of murder were preferred against Simayile.

It is alleged that on Wednesday morning, the accused told her father that she had killed her two boys and two girls, aged 11, nine, five and two.

They had been sleeping with her in a rondavel at their homestead at Tsalaba area in the district of Ngcobo while her aged parents were sleeping in a separate flat within the same homestead.

The father alerted his wife and summoned the community members after making the gruesome discovery of his grandchildren. All of them had been bludgeoned to death with a hammer.

