Kruger National Park beefs up security ahead of festive season

As the holidays approach, South African National Parks (SANParks) is increasing surveillance at Kruger National Park (KNP) entry gates to help prevent crime.
Technology will form part of new security features at the park and is said to be yielding results in the fight against poaching.
Acting KNP MD Dr Danny Govender said normal ranger and security patrols with dedicated dog units on poacher tracks would be enhanced.
“The SANParks environmental investigative unit, which has been successful in operations outside the KNP, will join other law-enforcement agencies to tackle criminals in adjoining villages. These operations will be targeted at those supplying rifles and ammunition, and recruiting poachers to commit crimes,” he said.
“The operations are assisted by community members who often give good tip-offs to authorities which lead to arrests and convictions.”
Govender said there will also be increased spot searches of vehicles inside the park to check for, among other things, contraband, identity verification and booking receipts. Other technologies being implemented include number-plate recognition, remote vehicle monitoring, radar surveillance and night flying with specialised infrared cameras.
Ongoing collaboration with Mozambican authorities on poaching is continuing to yield positive results, with some kingpins now behind bars, Govender said.
“There are regular meetings at the boundary to assess the threat from that country and to implement plans to mitigate against the threat. The sharing of intelligence has resulted in successful arrests of poachers before they kill an animal.”
The measures were necessitated by the recent spike in poaching, especially using snares and poison, which Govender said is indiscriminate and kills any animal that comes into contact with it.
“There has been an increase in snares inside the park which have resulted in serious injuries to animals, necessitating the intervention of Veterinary Wildlife Services. The SANParks honorary rangers have also been hard at work every weekend removing up to a thousand snares from the boundary.”
Govender said data on rhino poaching indicated a downward trend and they want to keep it that way.
“We have introduced smart-camera technology systems at most hotspots. It has helped in the apprehension of suspected poachers and the confiscation of high-calibre hunting rifles and ammunition. Our dedicated rangers are also motivated and encouraged by the recent successful arrests and convictions of poachers. We will not let our guard down as the battle to safeguard our natural heritage is far from over."
Between July and September, technology led to the arrests of 10 suspected poachers and the confiscation of six firearms.
