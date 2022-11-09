South Africa

Mother arrested after 'killing four children with sledgehammer'

09 November 2022 - 14:10 By TimesLIVE
The children were aged between two and 11.
The children were aged between two and 11.
Image: Alan Eason

An Eastern Cape mother has been arrested after her four children's bodies were discovered. They were killed with a sledgehammer. 

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murders in rural Mhlabubomvu, Engcobo, Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old woman was found in a rondavel with the deceased, aged between two and 11.

“A preliminary investigation reveals they had been assaulted by their mother with a sledgehammer,” Kinana said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Woman in hospital after 'burning newborn' at Gauteng dump site

The Sedibeng Ster reported last week that a recycler allegedly saw the woman pushing a wheelbarrow to the site where she dumped and burnt the baby's ...
News
2 weeks ago

South African man linked to torture, murder of 7-month-old boy in Australia

33-year-old Reinhardt “Ryan” Bosch, originally from Pretoria, has been arrested in Queensland, Australia, for allegedly murdering his son.
News
4 hours ago

Man charged with attempted murder for shooting friend's son with pellet gun

The child allegedly suffered brain damage when the pellet lodged in his eye
News
1 week ago

Hacked to death, dumped in a drain, crushed with a boulder: faces of children failed by the system

Katlego "Katli" Joja, or Katli as she was affectionately known, went missing from home in Mamelodi West, Gauteng, on April 26 2018. She was ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. Another earth tremor rattles KZN South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane Politics
  5. Judge Koen must go, says Jacob Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist