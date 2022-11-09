An Eastern Cape mother has been arrested after her four children's bodies were discovered. They were killed with a sledgehammer.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murders in rural Mhlabubomvu, Engcobo, Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old woman was found in a rondavel with the deceased, aged between two and 11.
“A preliminary investigation reveals they had been assaulted by their mother with a sledgehammer,” Kinana said.
TimesLIVE
Mother arrested after 'killing four children with sledgehammer'
Image: Alan Eason
TimesLIVE
