South Africa

More measles cases reported in Limpopo

10 November 2022 - 18:35
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 14 new cases of measles have been reported in the Mopani district in Limpopo. File photo.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 14 new cases of measles have been reported in the Mopani district in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Fourteen new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported in two sub-districts in the Mopani district on Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in Limpopo to 35.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that measles cases in the Greater Sekhukhune district remained at 16, and in the Mopani district, measles cases increased to 19.  

The NICD said measles cases reported in the Mopani district were in the Greater Giyani, Ba-Phalaborwa, and Ga-Kgapane sub-districts.

“Epidemiological investigations linked two measles cases in the Sekhukhune district, a father and child. 

“In the Mopani district two siblings with measles infection had contact with laboratory-confirmed cases in the Greater Sekhukhune district and the Greater Giyani sub-district when they travelled there for a family funeral,” the NICD said.

The NICD said while two cases had been reported from Vhembe district, these cases did not have any links to outbreak-associated cases.

“These cases are considered sporadic and are not included in the outbreak tally.”

The NICD said the measles infections have been identified in 19 males and 16 females with an age range of six months and 24 years in the Greater Sekhukhune district, and two to 42 years in the Mopani district. 

Two children were admitted to the hospital, however, no deaths or other complications from measles have been reported.    

The NICD said affected districts were continuing with the public health response activities, tracing suspected measles cases and vaccinating their contacts. 

Measles patients present with fever, rash, and one or more of cough, red eyes, and runny nose symptoms. Complications of measles include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death.

The NICD said measles complications were severe in malnourished children and young infants under two.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Measles cases on the rise in Limpopo

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says the Giyani area in Limpopo meets the case definition of a measles outbreak.
News
1 week ago

Measles cases in Greater Sekhukhune district increase

The number of measles cases in the Greater Sekhukhune district in Limpopo increased to 11 on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Covid-19 disrupted measles vaccinations in Africa and now cases are surging

Clutching an umbrella, medical records and her two-year-old daughter, Kani Fall negotiated the brown puddles lapping at the hospital gate, the final ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  4. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics
  5. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe