The second-largest cocaine bust in South Africa’s history, on the misty shores of Saldanha Bay, lifted the lid on an international drug-smuggling ring led by the Bulgarian mafia. But the syndicate brought more than just the drug to this country.
Cape of Cocaine is a mini podcast series unpacking the group's operations and dealings in South Africa. It's a tale of drugs, ghost ships, corruption and assassinations.
Cape of Cocaine - Boots on the Ground
Cape of Cocaine podcast preview - How the Bulgarian mafia infiltrated South Africa
Boots on the Ground brings you a special look at the inner workings of the Bulgarian mafia as they smuggle cocaine in SA, via the Western Cape
Image: SAPS
Listen to the preview here:
Join me, Orrin Singh, every Monday from November 14 as I delve into the inner workings of the Bulgarian mafia’s operations, talking to journalists, investigators, partygoers and gangsters, among others.
Cape of Cocaine is brought to you by Boots on the Ground, a TimesLIVE and Arena Holdings production.
