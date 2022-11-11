South Africa

Cape of Cocaine - Boots on the Ground

Cape of Cocaine podcast preview - How the Bulgarian mafia infiltrated South Africa

Boots on the Ground brings you a special look at the inner workings of the Bulgarian mafia as they smuggle cocaine in SA, via the Western Cape

11 November 2022 - 11:39 By TimesLIVE
The Bulgarian mafia in South Africa was exposed when 10 people were arrested after police seized nearly 1,000 bricks of cocaine worth R583m on a fishing vessel off the Saldanha coast in the Western Cape.
The Bulgarian mafia in South Africa was exposed when 10 people were arrested after police seized nearly 1,000 bricks of cocaine worth R583m on a fishing vessel off the Saldanha coast in the Western Cape.
Image: SAPS

Listen to the preview here: 

The second-largest cocaine bust in South Africa’s history, on the misty shores of Saldanha Bay, lifted the lid on an international drug-smuggling ring led by the Bulgarian mafia. But the syndicate brought more than just the drug to this country.

Cape of Cocaine is a mini podcast series unpacking the group's operations and dealings in South Africa. It's a tale of drugs, ghost ships, corruption and assassinations.

Subscribe for free at: TimesLIVE - https://www.timeslive.co.za/multimedia/2022-02-18-podcast-boots-on-the-ground/ iono.fm - https://iono.fm/c/5125 Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/3VEmpxgxrp1BDdcBJeEzEl Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/boots-on-the-ground/id1516793609 PlayerFM - https://player.fm/series/boots-on-the-ground-2646719 Pocket Casts - https://pca.st/kkpj5v63

Join me, Orrin Singh, every Monday from November 14 as I delve into the inner workings of the Bulgarian mafia’s operations, talking to journalists, investigators, partygoers and gangsters, among others.

Cape of Cocaine is brought to you by Boots on the Ground, a TimesLIVE and Arena Holdings production.

Subscribe on: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE:

PODCAST | Alleged Bulgarian organised crime middleman in hot water over fake Afrikaans identity

A Bulgarian man, alleged to be linked to an organised crime group dubbed the Bulgarian mafia by police, is in hot water after allegedly defrauding ...
News
1 day ago

Saldanha drug-bust booty on the block

Feel like splashing out on Father's Day? Why not register the old man to bid for a 24m, 111-ton cocaine ship that will be auctioned next month in ...
News
1 year ago

Cocaine ship accused not seeking bail yet

A prosecutor experienced in drug cases has been assigned to the case by the directorate of public prosecutions.
News
1 year ago

Shady crew and a ton of drugs

The Windward started life in 1974 as a Dutch fishing trawler. Three name changes and 47 years later, she stands accused of smuggling nearly a ton of ...
News
1 year ago

Saldanha 'cocaine ship' suspects stay behind bars until next court date

Those in the dock stand accused of smuggling nearly a ton of cocaine into SA aboard a ship.
News
1 year ago

Law runs into language barrier as cocaine ship accused appear in court

Four Bulgarians and six Myanmar nationals filled the dock in the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Thursday after they were arrested this week in ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  2. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  4. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News
  5. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe