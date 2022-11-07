Two killed at Umhlanga mall after ex-boyfriend 'stalks and threatens woman'
Grieving mom shares on social media how the accounting honours graduate had to seek a protection order and, despite this, was allegedly shot dead by her ex
07 November 2022 - 13:53
A heartbroken Umhlanga mother has revealed how her daughter was threatened and stalked by her ex-boyfriend before he allegedly murdered her and turned the gun on himself in the car park of Gateway mall last Sunday...
A heartbroken Umhlanga mother has revealed how her daughter was threatened and stalked by her ex-boyfriend before he allegedly murdered her and turned the gun on himself in the car park of Gateway mall last Sunday...
