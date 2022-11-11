South Africa

Get your Smart ID and passport at a bank — These are the branches offering the services

11 November 2022 - 07:00
The home affairs department has added a new bank branch where citizens can get their Smart IDs and passports. File photo.
The home affairs department has added a new bank branch where citizens can get their Smart IDs and passports. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ Instinia

The home affairs department has added a new bank branch where citizens can get their Smart IDs and passports. 

Presenting to the portfolio committee on home affairs this week, deputy director-general for institutional planning and support Thulani Mavuso said the department is anticipating the rollout of 43 more branches once agreements with the participating banks are signed in 2023.

At present 27 bank branches are being used for the services. 

Here's what you need to know about the amended tariffs for passports and travel documents

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has amended the tariffs for South African passports and travel documents.
News
1 week ago

“The negotiations with banks to sign the partnership agreements are continuing. The delay has manly been on the issue of the State Information Technology Agency’s (Sita) turnaround times on network connectivity issues. The banks raised Sita as a risk to their reputation and need assurance their sites won’t be offline for long periods,” said Mavuso. 

“In the interim, while discussing options with Sita, the banks have agreed to extend the pilot period to March 31 2023 and we are envisaging we would have signed the agreements with all the banks before that date.”

Mavuso said the department was opening a new office at the Kathu Mall in the Northern Cape.

The office is taking walk-ins as part of its testing and will go into fully operation soon.

 

Which bank branches offers home affairs services?

Northern Cape

  •  Standard Bank Kathu Mall 

Eastern Cape

  • Absa Greenacres
  • Standard Bank Newton Park

Gauteng

  • Absa Centurion Lifestyle
  • Absa Sandton Mall
  • Absa Keywest Mall
  • FNB Bank City Johannesburg
  • FNB Centurion Lifestyle
  • FNB The Grove Mall
  • FNB The Glen
  • FNB Sandton
  • Nedbank Arcadia
  • Nedbank Constantia Kloof
  • Nedbank Rivonia
  • Standard Bank Centurion
  • Standard Bank Killarney Mall
  • Standard Bank Simmonds Street, Johannesburg
  • Standard Bank Jubilee Mall
  • Discovery Bank Sandton
  • Investec Sandton

KwaZulu-Natal

  • Standard Bank Kingsmead
  • FNB Cornubia

Limpopo

  • FNB Burgersfort

Mpumalanga

  • Nedbank Nelspruit

Western Cape

  • Standard Bank Promenade Mall
  • Standard Bank Canal Walk
  • FNB Greenpoint
  • Nedbank St George’s Mall.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sassa is changing systems — here's how grant applications may be affected

Sassa's online grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks.
News
4 weeks ago

Your application for R350 grant unsuccessful? Here are 10 reasons why it may be declined

The SA Social Security Agency has explained why some applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant were declined.
News
2 months ago

Home affairs to extend its hours at these branches during winter holidays

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has approved a temporary extension of operating times at selected offices by two hours until July 15.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  2. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  4. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News
  5. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe