South Africa

Trio arrested for assaulting JMPD officers in Elandspark

13 November 2022 - 16:35
Three male suspects were arrested for assaulting JMPD officers with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Three male suspects were arrested for assaulting JMPD officers with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Image: Supplied

Three men have been arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after attacking and punching Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers on Sunday.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the two officers who were attacked were taken to Milpark Hospital for medical treatment after sustaining injuries to the face and arms.

According to Fihla, while driving on their way to work using a private vehicle on Sunday, two JMPD officers stopped at a red traffic light at Heidelberg Road and Van Wyk Louw Road in Elandspark next to a white Volkswagen Amarok single-cab bakkie.

“The male driver and two male passengers from the bakkie started insulting them in a derogatory manner yelling racial slurs. The officers ignored them, and when the traffic light turned green both vehicles moved. As the vehicles were moving, the passengers from the bakkie threw empty alcohol bottles at the officers’ vehicle. The officers stopped and moved towards the bakkie to find out what their problem was,” he said.

He said when the officers approached the vehicle, the driver and passengers attacked them, punching one officer in the face.

Fihla said while this physical confrontation was going on a security patrol service (South End Security Services) in the area witnessed the altercation and came to the officers’ assistance.

“They managed to restrain and arrest two males, as one male managed to flee with the Amarok bakkie. The officers called for backup, and the third male suspect was traced and arrested at his residence,” he said.

Fihla said the trio were detained at Moffat View SAPS and charged with assaulting police officials.

“The JMPD management condemns this savage attack on the officers and wishes them a speedy recovery,” he said.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | JMPD investigating viral video of officer allegedly taking money from unidentified motorist

The Johannesburg metro police department is investigating a video showing an officer allegedly receiving about R1,800 from an unidentified motorist.
News
4 days ago

Joburg mayor Phalatse safe for now as speaker withdraws no-confidence vote

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phlalatse lives on to fight another day after speaker Colleen Makhubele withdrew the motion of no confidence vote scheduled ...
Politics
1 week ago

Gauteng traffic cop in possession of hijacked vehicle arrested in Soweto

A 29-year-old Gauteng traffic cop allegedly found in possession of a hijacked white Volkswagen Polo was arrested in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Bakkie ‘driver crashes into JMPD officer’, abandons car to flee

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department says no stone will be left unturned to trace and apprehend a reckless bakkie driver who allegedly ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Get your Smart ID and passport at a bank — These are the branches offering the ... South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala jive Politics
  3. Mixed reactions after Zimbabwe launches first satellite into space Africa
  4. Cape of Cocaine podcast preview - How the Bulgarian mafia infiltrated South ... South Africa
  5. SANDF soldiers shot at while intercepting stolen SUVs at Limpopo River South Africa

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm