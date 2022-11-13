South Africa

Flooding reported in and around Pretoria

13 November 2022 - 14:07
Tshwane emergency services said the rain has led to the closure of some low-lying water bridges and some damages reported on some routes and households requiring water to be channeled away from houses.
Tshwane emergency services said the rain has led to the closure of some low-lying water bridges and some damages reported on some routes and households requiring water to be channeled away from houses.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The City of Tshwane's emergency services has confirmed that the rain in the past few days has led to flooding in parts of the city. 

Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the rain has led to the closure of some low-lying water bridges. Damage was reported on several routes and to homes.

The following roads have been affected by flooding and must be avoided until further notice: 

  • Nelmapius and Luton streets, river is overflowing on to the road (Highveld, Centurion)
  • Stoffel Park Bridge (Mamelodi)
  • End and Rabie streets (Centurion)
  • Olievenhoutbosch between Ext 19 and 60, water is over the bridge
  • Lenchen Street near the Centurion Lake Hotel
  • Wierda Road near N14 is sagging due to a possible sinkhole
  • South and West streets (Centurion)
  • Blackwood Road (Centurion)
  • Lyttelton Road (Club View, Centurion)
  • Rebecca and Vom Hagen streets (Pretoria West)
  • M32 Nelmapius Road near Irene Farm

Mabaso said Tshwane emergency services and the city’s metro police are monitoring the known hotspots and effecting road closures as required.

"One vehicle attempted to cross a flooded road and got stuck near Supersport Cricket Stadium, Centurion. The occupants managed to escape unharmed. Households in Mooiplas informal settlement, Mamelodi East Ext 18, Lotus Garden, Nelmapius Ext 24 and Soshanguve Ext 13 reported water-logged yards and water entering houses," he said.

Mabaso said no injuries were reported.

He said a situational assessment by disaster management teams is underway and the city’s utility services in a specific region have been activated to channel water away from the affected households.

"Crossing flooded waterways and low-water bridges should be avoided at all costs because this has been proven in past years to lead to loss of lives and property.

"Special care must be given to the vulnerable like children and the elderly during periods of adverse weather conditions and around swimming pools. Good habits like always following reliable weather updates and warnings/alerts issued by the SA Weather Services on all media platforms may come in handy in planning daily activities and avoiding weather-related dangers. To report a fire or rescue emergencies dial 107-toll free and for medical emergencies dial 112-toll free," Mabaso said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

'We are not safe': Flood victims afraid history might repeat itself

Residents of Eerstefabriek informal settlement in Mamelodi are afraid history might repeat itself amid the recent persistent rainfall in Gauteng.
News
4 days ago

IN PICS | KZN Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala visits flood victims

Among those affected is a matric pupil whose books were damaged. She doesn't know how she will replace them for her remaining exams.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Dozens reeling, including matric pupil who lost books as homes are damaged by Maritzburg flood

Matric pupil Xoliswa Ximba, 18, watched helplessly as gushing water carried away her school books and notes when her home in Peace Valley, ...
News
2 days ago

Emergency services on high alert in Gauteng as rain belts down

A few roads have been closed in Centurion, Tshwane, due to flooding.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Get your Smart ID and passport at a bank — These are the branches offering the ... South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala jive Politics
  3. Mixed reactions after Zimbabwe launches first satellite into space Africa
  4. Cape of Cocaine podcast preview - How the Bulgarian mafia infiltrated South ... South Africa
  5. SANDF soldiers shot at while intercepting stolen SUVs at Limpopo River South Africa

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm