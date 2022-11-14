‘Brandy & coke inspired him to write a book’: EFF slams Jacques Pauw after claims against Malema and Shivambu

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo has slammed author and journalist Jacques Pauw after allegations contained in his latest book about party leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu.
News24 reported several allegations were made against Malema and Shivambu in Pauw’s new book Our Poisoned Land: Living in the Shadows of Zuma’s Keepers, a sequel to The President’s Keepers published in 2017.
In it, Pauw exposed Malema’s alleged dealings with tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti, including hosting lavish parties and allegedly receiving cash envelopes from the businessman.
Malema allegedly held secret meetings with Mazzotti, one of which was reportedly attended by Shivambu.
Responded to the allegations, Tambo said Pauw was a “drunkard who writes lies”, saying he lied to police when he could not pay a restaurant bill at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
“A drunkard who writes lies about the police when he cannot pay a restaurant bill is back trying to revive his career in the name of the EFF,” said Tambo.
“Brandy and coke has inspired him to write a book.”
Image: PHILL MAGAKOE
Journalist Jacques Pauw off the hook after V&A Waterfront restaurant withdraws criminal charge
In a 2021 column in Daily Maverick, Pauw claimed he had been mistreated by police, arrested and detained following an incident at a restaurant at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
After a backlash over his initial claims, Pauw admitted he wasn’t entirely truthful about the incident.
He issued an apology, admitting to having too much to drink on the day in question and said his memory of the incident was blurred.
He also apologised for falsely accusing police of taking R1,000 cash from him.
Charges of fraud against the author were dropped.
“I have been informed by the prosecutor that the charge against Jacques Pauw has been withdrawn at the request of the complainant [the restaurant],” said Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape.
TimesLIVE
