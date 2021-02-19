'Flip flopping' & ice to cool down: Inside Mbuyiseni Ndlozi & Redi Tlhabi's spicy exchange

Politics

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi's heated back and forth debate saw the pair topping the trending list this week. File photo.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi's debate on the TLs saw the pair topping the trending list this week.

It all started after Tlhabi commented on journalist Jacques Pauw’s opinion piece in the Daily Maverick about his recent arrest, and his subsequent apology.

His apology divided social media users, with Tlhabi saying that Pauw was a “good journalist” who exposed many apartheid atrocities.

However, she admitted that being a good journalist doesn't give Pauw a “free pass” to fabricate things.

Ndlozi argued that Tlhabi should have condemned Pauw without bringing up his achievements.

“Is it so hard to condemn white violence without equivocation?” Ndlozi asked Tlhabi.

Thlabi responded by saying that she only mentioned Pauw's achievements to debunk the notion that because he is a good journalist he “must escape censorship as many were doing”.

“Your deliberately twisting my words and reacting to one tweet obviously has a particular design and intended outcome,” said Tlhabi. “It is your prerogative of course to twist my words and put the worst interpretation to them. I don't have to own your interpretations.

“Last thing Mbuyiseni ... tone down on the hyperbole. 'Heartbreaking' you say? I could not have broken your heart any more than your electoral outcomes and position in your party. I've some ice to cool you down,” she added.

Nlozi clapped back, saying ice is the temperature of Tlhabi's “psychotic low self-esteem that is in perpetual search of white affirmation”.

“EFF is thriving, against the wishes of your masters. But that aside! The point is your condemnation of the white men is equivocation. You could not even say the word racist,” said Ndlozi.

The two continued exchanging blows, with Tlhabi pulling up receipts that Nlozi once wished her well when she departed from 702 in 2017.

