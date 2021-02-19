'Flip flopping' & ice to cool down: Inside Mbuyiseni Ndlozi & Redi Tlhabi's spicy exchange
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi's debate on the TLs saw the pair topping the trending list this week.
It all started after Tlhabi commented on journalist Jacques Pauw’s opinion piece in the Daily Maverick about his recent arrest, and his subsequent apology.
His apology divided social media users, with Tlhabi saying that Pauw was a “good journalist” who exposed many apartheid atrocities.
However, she admitted that being a good journalist doesn't give Pauw a “free pass” to fabricate things.
He exposed Vlakplaas, Eugene De Kock and many apartheid atrocities. He was hated by apartheid state. Under him, investigative journalism at the SABC was thriving (Special Assignment.) He exposed the continued incarceration of innocent black men under a democratic government.— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) February 16, 2021
Condemning his disgusting behavior and shameful mendacity IS the right thing to do. For a number of reasons. The main one for me is because HE has made his name and built HIS brand on condemning lies and abuse. So we have a moral and professional duty to return the favour— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) February 16, 2021
Ndlozi argued that Tlhabi should have condemned Pauw without bringing up his achievements.
“Is it so hard to condemn white violence without equivocation?” Ndlozi asked Tlhabi.
White male privilege is protected & rationalised even by blacks. Is it so hard to condemn white violence without equivocation? Here is the fearless Ausi @RediTlhabi qualifying her condemnation of an instance of racist, fake, abusive & idiotic journalism. Truly heartbreaking 💔 pic.twitter.com/ridS76pgsJ— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 17, 2021
Thlabi responded by saying that she only mentioned Pauw's achievements to debunk the notion that because he is a good journalist he “must escape censorship as many were doing”.
“Your deliberately twisting my words and reacting to one tweet obviously has a particular design and intended outcome,” said Tlhabi. “It is your prerogative of course to twist my words and put the worst interpretation to them. I don't have to own your interpretations.
“Last thing Mbuyiseni ... tone down on the hyperbole. 'Heartbreaking' you say? I could not have broken your heart any more than your electoral outcomes and position in your party. I've some ice to cool you down,” she added.
And you choose ONE tweet in a thread and leave out the fundamental point that Pauw has built his name out of condemning others & must thus receive the very same rebuttal. You ignore all my tweets calling his actions an abuse of power & fruits privileged identity.— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) February 17, 2021
Last thing Mbuyiseni...tone down on the hyperbole. "Heartbreaking" you say? I could not have broken your heart anymore than your electoral outcomes and position in your party. I've some ice to cool you down.— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) February 17, 2021
Nlozi clapped back, saying ice is the temperature of Tlhabi's “psychotic low self-esteem that is in perpetual search of white affirmation”.
“EFF is thriving, against the wishes of your masters. But that aside! The point is your condemnation of the white men is equivocation. You could not even say the word racist,” said Ndlozi.
I read the WHOLE thread. I posted 2, not 1 of its tweets. All if it is you justifying as to why, despite his “Award Deserving work”, you condemned his behaviour. It was the 1st comment you made on the matter & it started & ended with justifications!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 17, 2021
That’s what EQUIVOCATION is! https://t.co/mX9QgUYZpi
Ausi @RediTlhabi EQUIVOCATION is precisely about justifying or explaining your condemnation of Pauw as the fist comment you made. This desperate need to “balance” it, remind us or yourself that “he is award deserving” & this truth is EQUAL to the truth of his disgusting behaviour https://t.co/pp8gGZxpqh pic.twitter.com/X5rh50EOTg— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 17, 2021
Ice is the temperature of your psychotic low self-esteem that is in perpetual search of white affirmation.— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 17, 2021
EFF is thriving, against the wishes of your masters. But that aside! The POINT is:
Your condemnation of the white men is EQUIVOCAL! You could not even say the word RACIST! https://t.co/lAv8CW3yRV
The two continued exchanging blows, with Tlhabi pulling up receipts that Nlozi once wished her well when she departed from 702 in 2017.
No sister!🙄 Shame, didn’t think I need to be pedagogical with you: it takes FEARLESSNESS for a house nigger to kill in defence of their master’s privilege. So, your Fearlessness is a symptom of self-hate/negation; hence PSYCHOTIC!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 17, 2021
Uyagula! Uphethwe YISILUNGU-LELA...get it 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/h5ygYrYid8
Of course, we can’t abandon you just because you suffer from psychotic low-self esteem due to white domination: that desperate desire for white affirmation. Our gospel is simple: Let the sick be healed! Be healed Redi. Tlohella ho rata makgowa at all costs! Ska lelekisa bokgowa! https://t.co/K34T64lXty— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 17, 2021