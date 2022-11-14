Orlando Pirates fans are still feeling the blues after their side lost the Carling Black Label Cup over the weekend, despite beating bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs.
The Soweto giants met in a tasty semifinal in Saturday's tournament at FNB Stadium.
Pirates hadn't beaten their rivals in five matches, spanning back nearly two years, and TimesLIVE readers had predicted “the reign of terror” would end. Pirates proved them right, shaking off the curse with a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Chiefs.
The result put them in the final of the “beer cup” against league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, but their hopes of going all the way in the competition were quickly dashed with a 4-0 drubbing.
Pirates' task was made harder by being reduced to 10 men after defender Thapelo Xoki was red-carded in the 20th minute for a foul on Surprise Ralani.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said his team are on the right track and returning to football action after the World Cup ready to challenge their rivals.
“I definitely really think the future is going to be very interesting for the players and us as a group. I’m sure we’re going to have a decent time to rest and do something else with our lives, to spend more time with families and get our energy back soon and use the time before we start competing again on December 21.
“We’ll play against Sundowns [in the league] one more time. So far I’m really happy with the way we’re doing things. But there’s room to improve and you can be sure we’ll do it.”
Some fans were not as convinced and took to social media to share their thoughts on the game, with some users mocking Pirates and others claiming they had done their job by beating Chiefs.
‘Our mission was to make sure Chiefs continue their trophy drought’: Fans react to Pirates’ win
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
