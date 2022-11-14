South Africa

Mpumalanga traffic official suspended after ‘bribe increase’ allegations

Traffic department probing claims driving school operators were being asked for an increase in 'bribe cash' to secure clients' bookings

14 November 2022 - 10:49
A licensing official in Mbombela has been suspended after allegations that officials were demanding a bribe increase from driving schools. File photo.
A licensing official in Mbombela has been suspended after allegations that officials were demanding a bribe increase from driving schools. File photo.
Image: File / GALLO IMAGES

A licensing official in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, has been placed on precautionary suspension after allegations that driving school operators were being asked for an increase in “bribe cash” to secure their clients' bookings.

Earlier this month, driving school operators in Mbombela shut the entrance at the local traffic department facility in what they said was a protest against the bribe increase. 

In a statement, the department of community safety in Mbombela has confirmed an official was suspended, and the decision is due to “damning allegations that he was leading the attempts” to solicit more bribes from driving school owners when they brought in applicants for testing at the driving licence testing centre. 

“We view these allegations in a very serious light because we are fully conscious of its negative consequences on road safety. It is in this context that we will do all it takes to deal decisively with those implicated or found in the wrong.

“The department is working hard to ensure safety on the roads. The war against road accidents and fatalities can only be won if we defeat the scourge of corruption,” said Mpumalanga community safety MEC Vusi Shongwe.

Shongwe said corruption in licensing of drivers and vehicles has negative consequences for government’s efforts to enhance road safety. He said it also compromises service delivery and called for all stakeholders to work with government to bring an end to malfeasance in the licensing environment. He said this would go a long way to end road accidents that lead to avoidable loss of lives and injuries. 

The MEC said driving schools are an important stakeholder for the department as they play a huge role in road safety.

“Driving schools are the primary foundation of acquiring driving licences as they are the ones that educate and train people to be qualified drivers,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'We can't afford bribe increase': Driving school operators shut Mbombela traffic department

Driving school operators in Mbombela took the extreme measure of shutting the entrances to the local traffic department facility on Tuesday in what ...
News
1 week ago

Teenager struck by taxi while fetching water in Gauteng dies in hospital

Ethan Sass, 13, who was hit by a taxi while fetching water from a tanker in Coronationville on the West Rand, has died of his injuries in hospital.
News
4 days ago

'The wall collapsed within seconds' — Joburg storm covers cars in bricks

Three motorists are counting the costs after finding their cars covered in bricks following a storm in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'We can't afford bribe increase': Driving school operators shut Mbombela ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala jive Politics
  2. Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein South Africa
  3. Donkey carts dished out to villagers ‘not usable’ as some break down after ... News
  4. ‘Ramaphosa has no running mate’: chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele Politics
  5. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved